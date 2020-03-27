Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Resumes Martin Linge Work, after Coronavirus-linked Halt

March 27, 2020

The Martin Linge platform in the North Sea. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Woldcam - Equinor ASA)
Norway's Equinor has restarted work at its Martin Linge development in the North Sea following a haltafter an offshore worker tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

"We are gradually stepping up activities again. We have cleaned and disinfected facilities, and believe that it's now safe to restart work," a company spokesman said.

The company initially plans to bring back some 300 workers, down from more than 770 workers previously, due to government-imposed travel restrictions affecting its foreign workers, he added. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

