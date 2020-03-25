Golar Taps Oceaneering for FLNG Inspection and Maintenance

Offshore energy services provider Oceaneering has been awarded a contract by Golar LNG for an FLNG vessel maintenance build, and inspection and maintenance program.

The scope of work includes an asset register build, a full maintenance build program, a risk-based inspection assessment, and the development of a corrosion management strategy.

Oceaneering said it would provide insight through forensic maintenance and inspection planning, detailed technical reviews, and the identification of schedule improvements. The company did not provide financial details of the deal.

"This will be integrated into a single management system to ensure a holistic, cohesive approach for optimal asset reliability," the company said.

“FLNG offers an economical alternative to large, onshore LNG assets, but these benefits can only be attained if production uptime and reliability are optimized,” said Helen West, Integrity Director at Oceaneering.

Golar has so far delivered one FLNG unit, for Perenco in Cameroon. The company is working to convert an FLNG unit for BP's Tortue development in Mauritania/Senegal Area, expected to be operational in 2022.

Oceaneering's West added: "By delivering a fully integrated maintenance and risk-based integrity program that determines optimized inspection activities, we ensure enhanced reliability; future-proofing it with rightsized maintenance plans and efficient inspection enactment.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Golar, a new customer that shares our forward-thinking views around integrity management. In partnership, we aim to showcase a new and improved way of delivering maintenance management and inspection services to the global LNG market."

The maintenance and inspection scope will be managed from Oceaneering’s Norway and U.K. asset integrity hubs.