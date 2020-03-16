Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Shelves Spin-off Due to Market Turmoil

March 16, 2020

(Photo: TechnipFMC)
(Photo: TechnipFMC)

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc is putting on hold plans to split itself into two due to turbulence in financial markets linked to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Sunday.

The group, created three years ago via the merger of Technip and FMC, had been planning to separate its engineering and construction activities from its upstream oil services business in the first half of this year.

"Market conditions have changed materially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sharp decline in commodity prices, and the heightened volatility in global equity markets," TechnipFMC said in a statement.

"The impacts of these events have created a market environment that is not currently conducive to the company's planned separation into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies."

However, it said the rationale for the spin-off remained unchanged and that it would continue preparations in order to be ready to go ahead with the move once markets recover.

Crude oil markets last week posted their biggest weekly loss since the 2008 global financial crisis, rocked by the coronavirus outbreak and efforts by top exporter Saudi Arabia to raise production and cut prices.

TechnipFMC shares slid to an all-time low on Friday as the plunge in crude oil hit stocks of industry players, though they had rebounded by the close in line with a late surge in oil prices.


(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Bate Felix; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Equipment Technology Offshore Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Hardware

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Hartley jack-up - Credit: Noble Corporation

Total Makes 'Encouraging' North Sea Discovery
Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine