UK's Step Change in Safety Cancels Events due to Coronavirus

Step Change in Safety, a UK-based organization promoting safety in the offshore oil and gas industry, has canceled and delayed six events scheduled to happen between mid-March and late-May on coronavirus impact precaution.

"At Step Change in Safety, the well-being and safety of our staff, members, stakeholders and visiting delegates is our highest priority. With the rapidly escalating situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19, we have taken the decision to postpone or cancel our planned member engagement events for the immediate future," the Step Change in Safety said Thursday.





These events include:

Mental Health Champions course, 18th March,

Aberdeen Lifting Forum, 31st March,

Aberdeen Helicopter Safety Awareness course, 1st April,

Norwich Human Factors Forum, 29th April,

Aberdeen Mental Health Champions course, 12th May,

Aberdeen Competence Forum, 27th May, Aberdeen





Step Change in Safety said it would continue to hold specific workgroup meetings and would be temporarily limiting the maximum number of attendees to 20.

"Any additional guidance or alternative meeting arrangements, such as VC details, will be communicated in advance of these meetings. We are also asking delegates to take a heightened approach to personal hygiene and follow current NHS guidelines to avoiding catching and spreading coronavirus," the industry body said.

Kirstin Gove, Step Change in Safety’s communications director, said: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely while also liaising with OGUK and our member companies to ensure we remain aligned with our industry’s response strategies. “We will also be communicating additional guidance to all delegates in advance of any meetings to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus.”

Another UK-based oil industry body, Oil and Gas UK, OGUK on Thursday instigated restrictions on workers traveling to offshore installations if they'd traveled from or transited through affected countries in the last 14 days; if they have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days; If they have experienced symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Also, OGUK itself on Wednesday said that in light of the developing spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the UK and elsewhere, the team at OGUK decided to cancel the Business Outlook Report launch events planned to take place on Wednesday 18 March "and have now taken the decision to cancel the breakfast briefings in both Aberdeen and London."