Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Names UK MD

March 10, 2020

Alexandra Thomas has joined Neptune Energy as UK Managing Director, based in Aberdeen. Credit: Neptune Energy (The image has been cropped)
Alexandra Thomas has joined Neptune Energy as UK Managing Director, based in Aberdeen. Credit: Neptune Energy (The image has been cropped)

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has informed that Alexandra Thomas has joined the company as UK Managing Director, based in Aberdeen.

Thomas joins Neptune from Tullow Oil plc, where she most recently held the position of Head of Exploration, Development, and Commercial for Ghana.

She has 18 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector, starting her career with assignments in both Shell and Equinor before joining Tullow as a result of its acquisition of the Vattenfall assets in 2011.

She has held a number of senior leadership roles in the UK, Netherlands, Norway and, most recently, in Ghana where she was responsible for both new venture exploration and development.

Thomas has a PhD in Applied Fluids Dynamics and a First Class Master of Physics with Honours from the University of Edinburgh.

Pierre Girard, currently Interim Managing Director of UK, will take up the new role of Director of Commercial and Joint Ventures, UK.

Jim House, CEO of Neptune, said: “We are delighted that Alexandra is joining Neptune at what is such an exciting time for the business. With our Seagull project progressing well, pending appraisals of exploration programs at both Isabella and Glengorm and development opportunities at Cygnus, we are entering an important period of growth in the UK.

“Alexandra has a good understanding of the UK’s oil and gas sector and a proven track record of working successfully with partners. She joins a high-performing team and will provide exceptional leadership as we bring online new production and pursue further development opportunities.

“I am grateful to Pierre for his stewardship since October and look forward to him continuing to play a crucial role as the business grows.”

People & Company News People Europe Energy jobs

Related Offshore News

FPSO Helang - Credit: JX Nippon Oil & Gas

Global Mariner Offshore Sues Yinson, THHE, Floatech
Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape


Trending Offshore News

Illustration by Funtap - AdobeStock

'Brutal' Cost Cuts May be Ahead for Oil Industry
Energy
Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...
Energy

Insight

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Archer Names New CEO, CFO

Archer Names New CEO, CFO

Chevron Studies Spending, Production Cuts in Face of Oil Rout

Chevron Studies Spending, Production Cuts in Face of Oil Rout

BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine