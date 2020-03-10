Neptune Energy Names UK MD

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has informed that Alexandra Thomas has joined the company as UK Managing Director, based in Aberdeen.

Thomas joins Neptune from Tullow Oil plc, where she most recently held the position of Head of Exploration, Development, and Commercial for Ghana.

She has 18 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector, starting her career with assignments in both Shell and Equinor before joining Tullow as a result of its acquisition of the Vattenfall assets in 2011.

She has held a number of senior leadership roles in the UK, Netherlands, Norway and, most recently, in Ghana where she was responsible for both new venture exploration and development.

Thomas has a PhD in Applied Fluids Dynamics and a First Class Master of Physics with Honours from the University of Edinburgh.

Pierre Girard, currently Interim Managing Director of UK, will take up the new role of Director of Commercial and Joint Ventures, UK.

Jim House, CEO of Neptune, said: “We are delighted that Alexandra is joining Neptune at what is such an exciting time for the business. With our Seagull project progressing well, pending appraisals of exploration programs at both Isabella and Glengorm and development opportunities at Cygnus, we are entering an important period of growth in the UK.

“Alexandra has a good understanding of the UK’s oil and gas sector and a proven track record of working successfully with partners. She joins a high-performing team and will provide exceptional leadership as we bring online new production and pursue further development opportunities.

“I am grateful to Pierre for his stewardship since October and look forward to him continuing to play a crucial role as the business grows.”



