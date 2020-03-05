ABB Bags DolWin5 Gig

Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation ABB has won EUR10.6 million order for digital products and services to support the DolWin5 (Epsilon) offshore grid connection project in Germany.



According to a press note from the technology company, ABB will provide a system for IT infrastructure, OT1 security, plant-wide condition monitoring, SCADA2 and remote access services to facilitate stable power transmission to the German national grid.



The DolWin5 (Epsilon) platform will deliver 900 megawatts of zero-carbon electricity from three connected wind farms in the North Sea, 100 km off the German coast. In addition to a converter platform offshore, there is an onshore converter station located in Emden/Ost in Germany.



“This order enables ABB to leverage its expertise in remote, unmanned operations and advanced digital services with the shift to a more diversified energy mix,” said Per Erik Holsten, Managing Director, ABB Norway.



“With our intelligent project delivery experience, ABB is uniquely positioned to assure the safety,security and reliability of renewable assets worldwide. We look forward to supporting the delivery ofclean, efficient power for Germany’s energy transition,” Holsten added.



The offshore wind industry may be integral to Europe’s energy system by as soon as 2030, with Germany planning to generate 65 percent of electric power from renewable sources by 2030, including 20GW from offshore wind farms.



The high risks associated with power disruptions, require effective energy management for offshore wind plants. ABB received the order from Aibel Keppel consortium ANS5 in Norway. Aibel/Keppel FELS consortium will design, construct, and build the High Voltage Direct Current transmission system.