Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sentinel Marine Nabs $46,5M in ERRV Charters

March 5, 2020

A Sentinel Marine ERRV
A Sentinel Marine ERRV

UK-based emergency response and rescue vessel company Sentinel Marine has said it has won contracts worth £36 million for its ERRV fleet in the North Sea.

The company, which owns a fleet of 12 ERRV vessels said Friday the contracts were a mix of ongoing multi-year agreements and shorter-term contracts to support oilfield operators involved in decommissioning projects.

New contract wins are with independent oil and gas company Chrysaor – Bailey Sentinel will be used to support decommissioning activities in the southern North Sea – and Spirit Energy, which has chartered Biscay Sentinel to support the Borr Ran drilling rig in the Irish Sea.

There has also been an extension to the contract for Mariner Sentinel, which is chartered to Equinor’s Mariner field, and for Forties Sentinel’s contract with INEOS. Forties Sentinel is currently tasked in the firm’s Breagh gas field in the southern North Sea in support of routine operations and drilling.

Vessels Europe ERRV

Related Offshore News

The future for the oil and gas industry: electrified subsea units positioned on the seabed are set to revolutionize production. (Image: ABB)

Powering the Seabed
Contract signing Trond Petter Abrahamsen Director in Framo Services LEFT Kjetel Digre Head of Operations and Field Development in Aker BP

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator


Trending Offshore News

The future for the oil and gas industry: electrified subsea units positioned on the seabed are set to revolutionize production. (Image: ABB)

Powering the Seabed
Equipment
Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International

Investigation Launched After Gangway Disconnects from...
Industry News

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

Sentinel Marine Nabs $46,5M in ERRV Charters

Sentinel Marine Nabs $46,5M in ERRV Charters

Fugro Keeps Normand Flower CSV Busy

Fugro Keeps Normand Flower CSV Busy

NDC, Chevron Studying O&G Decommissioning Impact on Environment

NDC, Chevron Studying O&G Decommissioning Impact on Environment

Aker BP Taps Tendeka for Sand-Face Completion Equipment

Aker BP Taps Tendeka for Sand-Face Completion Equipment

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine