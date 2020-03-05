Sentinel Marine Nabs $46,5M in ERRV Charters

UK-based emergency response and rescue vessel company Sentinel Marine has said it has won contracts worth £36 million for its ERRV fleet in the North Sea.

The company, which owns a fleet of 12 ERRV vessels said Friday the contracts were a mix of ongoing multi-year agreements and shorter-term contracts to support oilfield operators involved in decommissioning projects.

New contract wins are with independent oil and gas company Chrysaor – Bailey Sentinel will be used to support decommissioning activities in the southern North Sea – and Spirit Energy, which has chartered Biscay Sentinel to support the Borr Ran drilling rig in the Irish Sea.

There has also been an extension to the contract for Mariner Sentinel, which is chartered to Equinor’s Mariner field, and for Forties Sentinel’s contract with INEOS. Forties Sentinel is currently tasked in the firm’s Breagh gas field in the southern North Sea in support of routine operations and drilling.