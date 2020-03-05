Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

March 5, 2020

Large Diameter Drilling (LDD) and Barge Master have completed what the companies claim to be "a world first" - drilling from a diving support and construction vessel (DSCV) in water deeper than 270 meters.

The two companies deployed LDD’s reverse circulation LD2500 drill rig with Barge Master’s motion compensation platform (BM-T700) aboard the SBM Installer DSCV.

"Typically, reverse circulation drilling takes place off a jack-up barge (JUB) or from the pile top itself, however, substantial water depths (ranging between 80-275m), challenging sea-bed conditions (sea-bed slopes up to 17 degrees), as well as the physical attributes of the anchor pile design, made this impossible," the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The LDD devised solution mounted the LD2500 to a cantilever beam which was subsequently affixed to the Barge Master T700 motion compensation platform.

During the operation, the companies completed the installation of seven anchor mooring piles for a Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (CALM) Buoy.

The project (Limetree Bay Installation) was executed in the Caribbean Sea, circa. 2km off the coast of St. Croix, USVI, for Imodco Terminals, a subsidiary of SBM Offshore. 

(Photo: Olav Bruset)

Image Credit: Floatel International

Image: ABB

Image Credit: Floatel International

