Equinor gets OK for Topaz Rig Use on Heimdal

March 4, 2020

Heimdal platforms - Credit; Equinor

The Norwegian energy company Equinor has received a regulatory consent to use the Topaz modular drilling rig at the Heimdal field in the North Sea, offshore Norway. 

More specifically, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given its approval for the Equinor to install, operate, and dismantle the Topaz modular drilling rig on the Heimdal installations. 

The Topaz modular drilling rig is owned by oilfield services provider Archer. “We have given Equinor consent for the installation, operation, and dismantling of the Topaz modular drilling rig (MDR) for work on wells on the Heimdal field…. The consent also applies to PP&A (Permanent Plug and Abandonment) of wells 25/4 – 4T2 and 25/4 – 5A and withdrawing casings for A-7,” the PSA Norway said. 

The work, on wells located in a water depth of 120 meters, is expected to start between late April and early May. 

Worth noting, Archer in September 2019 said it had secured a contract for the Topaz modular drilling rig for permanent plugging & abandonment of two wells and recovery of conductors, with operations scheduled for Q2 2020. The company at the time did not say who the client was.

