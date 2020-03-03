Wintershall DEA Gets OK for Island Constructor Use

Wintershall DEA Norge has received consent to used the Island Constructor well-intervention vessel at its Vega and Maria offshore fields in Norway.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway said Monday that its consent applied for the use of the vessel for light well intervention involving cable-based well maintenance, whereby a cable is run directly through the water down into the well without using a riser.

The start-up of operations in production licenses 248 and 475BS/CS using the Island Constructor vessel is scheduled for mid-march 2020. The vessel is managed by Island Offshore.

Wintershall's Vega field sits in the northern part of the North Sea, 28 kilometers west of the Gjøa production platform, and 120 kilometres northwest of Bergen. The field is developed with three underwater templates tied back to Gjøa.

Maria is the first field Wintershall Dea brought all the way from discovery to production. The field is located in the Haltenbanken region of the Norwegian Sea. Maria started producing in 2017.