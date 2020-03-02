Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jumbo Scores DEME Offshore Wind Contract

March 2, 2020

Jumbo Kinetic (Photo: Jumbo)
Jumbo Kinetic (Photo: Jumbo)

Jumbo has been awarded a contract to support DEME Offshore in its scope of work on Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm. 

Jumbo’s scope of work in the project is the provision of transportation for 165 monopiles from Rostock to Eemshaven and 135 transition pieces from Aalborg to Eemshaven with a K3000 class vessel.

In addition to shipping the monopiles and transition pieces, the project will see Jumbo undertake the project management for the transport scope, including the engineering and design of both transportation and cradles.

Jumbo was awarded the contract due to its intake and lifting capacity of the Jumbo K3000 vessels. The K3000 class offers 3,250m2 free deck space, well suited to transportation of large equipment such as transitions pieces and monopiles. It also offers 3,000t lifting capacity courtesy of its dual 1,500t cranes. Another factor in the award of contract is the previous track record in projects such as this, including on the Burbo Bank Extension in the Irish Sea and the Yunlin project off Taiwan.

Ørsted’s Hornsea Two site is located adjacent to the Hornsea One offshore wind farm, 89 km off the coast of Yorkshire, UK. When complete, Hornsea Two will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm  with a capacity of 1.4GW, sufficient to provide clean, sustainable energy to well over 1.3 million homes. Jumbo will commence transportation of the monopiles and transitions pieces in August 2020.

Contracts Offshore Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Europe Construction Renewables Installation

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Bonga FPSO (File photo: Shell)

Shell's Bonga Oilfield to Undergo Maintenance


Trending Offshore News

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater
(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Lukoil Aims to Be Net Zero CO2 Emitter by 2050

Lukoil Aims to Be Net Zero CO2 Emitter by 2050

Klein Chooses RadarWatch for Korean Offshore Wind Farm

Klein Chooses RadarWatch for Korean Offshore Wind Farm

Jumbo Scores DEME Offshore Wind Contract

Jumbo Scores DEME Offshore Wind Contract

Ampelmann Wins Contract from SBM in Guyan

Ampelmann Wins Contract from SBM in Guyan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine