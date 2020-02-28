Shell's Jack-Up Rig of the Year Award Goes to Maersk Convincer

Shell has chosen Maersk Convincer as Jack-up Rig of the Year 2019, recognizing the rig’s successful operation offshore Brunei, Maersk Drilling, the owner of the rig said Friday.

Maersk Convincer arrived in Brunei In September 2017 to continue operations for Brunei Shell Petroleum, taking over a contract from Maersk Drilling's Maersk Completer rig.

"Since then, the Maersk Drilling rig has consistently been one of the best performing rigs in Shell’s employ, and the operator has now recognized this by naming Maersk Convincer Jack-up Rig of the Year two years in a row," Maersk Drilling said.

"Maersk Convincer wins jack-up rig of the year for 2019, repeating last year’s win! Maersk Convincer was consistently in the top quartile for operational performance and best performing for four quarters continuously,” Shell said when the company’s 2019 Rigs and Suppliers of the Year Awards were announced.

Shell's awards recognize outstanding contributions to Shell’s goals of achieving Goal Zero, performance delivery, excelling above the competition, and exhibiting the collaborative behaviors that lead to success for both companies.



In total, Maersk Drilling has now won seven Rig of the Year awards from Shell during the last decade, with wins in both the jack-up and floater categories, Maersk Drilling said.

"This is a proud achievement for all of Maersk Drilling. The award is a recognition of both operational excellence and our focus on safe drilling. I want to congratulate all our people involved in Maersk Convincer’s continued success, from the rig team to our offshore colleagues who have been brilliant in their efforts to make the rig perform consistently great,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Convincer is a Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up designed for year-round operation. It was delivered in 2008.

The rig has a contract with Shell until 2Q 2021.