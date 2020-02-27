Maersk Decom P&A Services for Tullow's Mauritania Wells

Denmark's Maersk Decom has won a contract for complete plugging and abandonment of Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields offshore Mauritania.

This is Maersk Decom's first project where the company will provide an end-to-end plugging and abandonment solution under one single contract. The company was formed in 2018.

"The solution bundles project management, engineering and planning with the execution of plug and abandonment of seven legacy Exploration & Appraisal wells, as well as the removal and disposal of subsea equipment," Maersk Decom said.

Maersk Decom, a 50:50 joint venture between Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service, will provide all personnel, assets, and equipment required for the project, including a drilling unit and offshore support vessels.

“By delivering the entire scope under one overarching contract, we can optimize the project every step of the way. We believe bundled projects and campaigns are the way of the future for the industry. As a dedicated decommissioning company, we are proud to have been able to achieve this milestone together with Tullow,” says Lars Banke, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Decom.

Mark MacFarlane, Chief Operating Officer of Tullow Oil said: "This award to Maersk Decom builds on the success of Tullow’s recent decommissioning campaigns in the UK Continental Shelf where Tullow successfully contracted out complete decommissioning and plugging and abandonment scopes to specialist contractors. We are looking forward to working jointly with Maersk who provided us with the most convincing offer.”

The Banda and Tiof fields are located 53km and 84km respectively off the coast of Mauritania in 1200m water depth. A site survey is planned for Q2 and offshore execution is expected to start in early 2021.

OEDigital has reached out to Maersk Decom seeking more info on the assets (vessels, rigs) to be used, and on the value of the contract.

A Maersk Decom spokesperson said:" We cannot disclose the specific value for contractual reasons, but it is a significant value for us. The assets that will be used have not yet been finalized."