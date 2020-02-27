Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Boosts Agogo Field Reserves Estimate to Over 1 Billion Barrels

February 27, 2020

N'GOMA FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY (Marine Traffic)
N'GOMA FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY (Marine Traffic)

Italian oil company Eni has upgraded its resource estimate for the Agogo field offshore Angola to over one billion barrels of oil in place. The field started production in January 2020.

Eni said Wednesday it had successfully drilled Agogo-3, the second appraisal well of Agogo discovery in Block 15/06, offshore Angola, lifting by around 40% the estimate of oil in place, which is now around one billion barrels. 

Eni said there might still be a further upside to be tested in the Northern sector of the field.

Agogo-3 has been drilled by the Libongos drillship 1.5 km North-West of the Agogo-2 and 4.5 km North-West of Agogo-1 wells.

Agogo field is located approximately 180 km from the coast and 23 kilometers from the West Hub (N’Goma FPSO). This appraisal well is located in a water depth of 1,700 m and reached a total measured depth of 4,321 m.

Agogo-3 encountered up to 120 m of net pay of light oil (31°API) in sandstones of Miocene and Oligocene age with excellent petrophysical properties. An intense data acquisition has been carried out in the well; the data confirm the communication with Agogo-2 reservoirs and the further extension of the Agogo discovery to the North.

"The data acquired indicate a production capacity in excess of 15,000 barrels of oil per day," Eni said.

As previously reported, production from the Agogo field started announced in January 2020 via a subsea tie-back to N’Goma FPSO of Agogo 1 well,  9 months after the discovery.

Eni and its partners are working on studies to exploit the full potential of the Agogo field through a third production hub, targeting an FID in 2021.
 


Drilling Oil Production Africa Angola

Related Offshore News

Aminex license areas in Tanzania; Credit: Aminex

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues
Liza FPSO offshore Guyana started producing oil in December 2019 - Credit:Hess

Guyana Seeking Partner to Market Its Oil


Trending Offshore News

Image by panaramka - AdobeStock

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy
Arctic Operations
FPSO Abigail-Joseph - According to Keppel this was the world’s fastest brownfield FPSO modification and upgrading project - Credit:Keppel

Keppel Breaks FPSO Conversion Record
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Oil Prices Drop To Lowest In a Year

Oil Prices Drop To Lowest In a Year

Opinion: Driving Competitiveness in Subsea Supply Chain

Opinion: Driving Competitiveness in Subsea Supply Chain

Maersk Decom P&A Services for Tullow's Mauritania Wells

Maersk Decom P&A Services for Tullow's Mauritania Wells

Eni Boosts Agogo Field Reserves Estimate to Over 1 Billion Barrels

Eni Boosts Agogo Field Reserves Estimate to Over 1 Billion Barrels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine