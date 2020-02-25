Schlumberger to Create 200 Jobs in New Saudi Facility

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger has announced the opening of a manufacturing center in King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in Saudi Arabia.

The company said that center will manufacture well completions technologies including liner hangers and packers and isolation valve technologies to help improve the efficiency of oil and gas operations in Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.

"The first phase of the manufacturing center, which comprises 105,000 square meters, will create more than 200 new jobs over the next few years and develop a highly-skilled manufacturing and supply chain workforce for oil and gas products and services within the region. This is a demonstration of the Schlumberger alignment with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision," Schlumberger said.

“We are delighted with Schlumberger’s inauguration of its manufacturing center and congratulate them on playing a very important anchor role at the King Salman Energy Park. This center and SPARK will accelerate solutions across the value-chain for the Saudi Energy Sector that will create opportunities for Saudi men and women in a sustainable way for many generations to come,” said Mohammed Al Qahtani, upstream senior vice president, Saudi Aramco.

“It is with pride that we announce the inauguration of the Schlumberger Manufacturing Center in King Salman Energy Park. As the first upstream services company to establish a manufacturing center in SPARK, we are enabling an agile fit-for-basin capability that links research, product development and now manufacturing to the needs of the Saudi Arabian market,” said Ziad Jeha, president Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Schlumberger.

King Salman Energy Park is being developed to capture the full economic value from energy-related goods and services in Saudi Arabia and throughout the region, localizing value creation through dedicated industrial development as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.