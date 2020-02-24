Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aibel Readies UPM for Johan Sverdrup

February 24, 2020

Image: Aibel

Norwegian service company within the oil, gas and offshore wind industries Aibel said that Johan Sverdrup's project team for the P2 platform could tick off for another milestone.

The first deck of the Utility Process Module (UPM) being built in Haugesund is now complete, it said. Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup project is located offshore Norway.

According to a press release from Aibel the first deck of the Utility Process Module (UPM) for the P2 platform, being built in Haugesund, was completed on Friday, February 21. The P2 module is being constructed in The North Sea Hall.

Stig Jessen, Aibel's project director for Johan Sverdrup said: "We are now 50% finished and are in the final stages of our design where we have soon released 50,000 drawings. This module is the very heart of the platform, it weighs 5700 tons and is very complex. That's why we chose to build it here in Haugesund, to make sure we'll finish on time and with the high quality needed in a weather-hard environment in the North Sea.”

Deputy Mayor of Haugesund, Trine Stokland, congratulated Aibel on behalf of the municipality: “You are in possession of very many strong hands and wise heads in combination with world-class technology. The Johan Sverdrup P2 project is a good example of this. I believe that it is hugely important that both local, regional and national governments provide you with framework conditions and instruments to retain and develop this expertise both today, tomorrow and in the years to come. Thank you for the important job you do for our region."

Equinor's project director for P2, Ståle Nordahl said: "It is no coincidence that the Johan Sverdrup P2 platform is being built at Aibel, and it is with pride that the fifth platform for the large Johan Sverdrup field is now taking shape precisely here in Haugesund," he said, stressing that the companies have jointly set high goals in HSE, quality and plan. "The fact that everyone should come home safely from work is a premise in order to operate," Nordahl concluded.

At the moment, 3,500 people are working to finalize the three modules (MSF, UPM and HVDC) that make up the 25,000-ton P2 platform. The modules will be assembled in March next year. Then one will again be able to see a landmark in Haugesund until the platform sails to the Johan Sverdrup field in January 2022.

Offshore Energy North Sea Platform

