Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ofgem Selects Hornsea One OFTO

February 20, 2020

Image: Ørsted
Image: Ørsted

UK energy regulator, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), has selected Diamond Transmission Partners as the preferred bidder for the offshore transmission of the 1200MW Hornsea Project One wind farm in the UK.

Diamond Transmission Partners  is a consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu Electric Power. Hornsea One is an offshore wind farm is in 120km off the Yorkshire Coast. The project was commissioned in January when it became the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Diamond Transmission Partners has to establish the necessary arrangements to provide offshore transmission services for the wind farm, including having all relevant contractual, funding, regulatory and operational arrangements ready for the transfer of the transmission assets and the grant of the offshore transmission license.

Diamond will also have to put in place a bilateral agreement with Orsted to provide transmission services and accede to the system operator-transmission owner code.

The site consists of 174 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy 7MW turbines of Yorkshire.

Wind Power Transmission/Gears Offshore Wind Contract

Related Offshore News

Equinor has been using fiber optics on its Johan Sverdrup and is planning to use it on Martin Linge wells. (Photo: Equinor)

Shedding (Fiber) Light on Wells
Image: Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate to Manage FSRUs In-house


Trending Offshore News

Stena Icemax - Image by Iulian Hirlea / MarineTraffic

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising
Drilling
EMGS' Atlantic Guardian vessel deployed in Mexico - Image by SteKrueBe - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 license

EMGS Looking at Options After Pemex Says No More Work to...
Vessels

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Valaris Posts $216M Loss. Expects More Losses in 2020

Valaris Posts $216M Loss. Expects More Losses in 2020

COPL Borrows Cash from CEO

COPL Borrows Cash from CEO

Worley Bags Mozambique LNG Work with Total

Worley Bags Mozambique LNG Work with Total

Shell Working on FID for Mars Pipeline System Expansion

Shell Working on FID for Mars Pipeline System Expansion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine