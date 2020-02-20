Ofgem Selects Hornsea One OFTO

UK energy regulator, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), has selected Diamond Transmission Partners as the preferred bidder for the offshore transmission of the 1200MW Hornsea Project One wind farm in the UK.



Diamond Transmission Partners is a consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu Electric Power. Hornsea One is an offshore wind farm is in 120km off the Yorkshire Coast. The project was commissioned in January when it became the world’s largest offshore wind farm.



Diamond Transmission Partners has to establish the necessary arrangements to provide offshore transmission services for the wind farm, including having all relevant contractual, funding, regulatory and operational arrangements ready for the transfer of the transmission assets and the grant of the offshore transmission license.



Diamond will also have to put in place a bilateral agreement with Orsted to provide transmission services and accede to the system operator-transmission owner code.



The site consists of 174 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy 7MW turbines of Yorkshire.