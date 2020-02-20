NY Congressman Backs Arthur Kill OWP

Congressman Max Rose has called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to support the offshore wind development at Arthur Kill Terminal, Staten Island, New York.



"The offshore wind project at the Arthur Kill Terminal is an incredible opportunity to provide more reliable energy for New Yorkers, bring over $400 million in economic growth, and best of all, to do it on the back of good-paying union jobs," tweeted Max Rose.



“The Arthur Kill Terminal is the most suitable site in New York for offshore wind development, and with your support will not only spur regional economic growth, but also a more reliable energy for New Yorkers,” wrote Rose in the letter to Governor Cuomo.



“Under your leadership, New York has committed to leading the nation in developing offshore wind energy, a necessary step in diversifying our energy sources and moving toward a more resilient economy. However, states such as Connecticut, New Jersey and Virginia are also competing for similar investments, so it is critical that we act expeditiously to develop an offshore wind supply chain based in New York through the Arthur Kill Terminal port project.”



Successful development of the Arthur Kill Terminal would provide critical support for the offshore wind industry and create hundreds of jobs and revenue for Staten Islanders and their businesses. The project is estimated to contribute $410 million in gross regional product through contracts with regional subcontractors and would provide good-paying union jobs.



Rose continued, “Staten Island officials like Senator Savino have also expressed their support for the project, and New York State has committed to investing over $1.5 billion in renewable energy and offshore wind projects, in order that the future of this industry be based in New York. Staten Island is ideally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, and I hope to work with you to advance this project.”