Excelerate to Manage FSRUs In-house

Houston-based Excelerate Energy’s unit, Excelerate Technical Management (ETM) has been authorized to operate as ship manager for its parent company’s entire fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).



The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Government of Belgium have awarded Interim Documents of Compliance (DoC) under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code to ETM.



The Interim DoC is the result of an audit of ETM’s safety management system, confirming compliance with ISM standards which ensure the safe operation of its crew and vessels.



“Excelerate has achieved a company milestone with the successful launch of our ship management services. The Compliance certification is tangible evidence of the forward-thinking, dedicated effort of our team. We are pleased to offer our clients the advantages of integrated service as a fully independent provider of floating LNG solutions,” said Excelerate President and Managing Director Steven Kobos.



Steven added: “As the largest and most reliable provider of FSRU-based services in the world, Excelerate has built a track record of delivering creative and timely energy solutions for over 15 years. We have endeavored over the past several years to integrate the components of our business that have the greatest impact on our ability to provide flexible and seamless service to our clients.”



Excelerate’s FSRU Experience is the first of its vessels under ETM ship management. The vessel recently left Navantia dry docks in Fene-Ferrol, Spain, on February 6, 2020, where she underwent scheduled maintenance and upgrades. Also, while in dry dock, the FSRU was rebranded and painted in Excelerate’s brand colors and design, the first of the fleet. Excelerate will transition its entire fleet to ETM ship management by the end of 2020.



“The physical rebranding of the fleet in our own colors reinforces that the Excelerate fleet as part of one effort and one culture committed to our core values,” Mr. Kobos explained. “The new livery identifies our assets across the world as uniquely Excelerate.”



The fleet will be repainted in the new colors as part of scheduled maintenance.