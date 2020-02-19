BP Evacuates North Sea Platform After Power Issue

British oil major BP on Tuesday evacuated workers from its ETAP platform in the UK North Sea, following an issue with power generation.

The oil company has removed 63 non-essential workers from the ETAP platform. It suspended production on Tuesday while working to resolve the issue.

In an email sent to OEDigital, BP said: "Following an issue with the power generation system on the ETAP platform, BP can confirm that - as a precautionary measure - we have removed non-essential personnel. Of the 134 people on board, 63 were flown to Aberdeen on Tuesday (Feb 18) evening.

"The safety and wellbeing of our teams offshore is of the utmost priority. Production from the platform, located about 100 miles east of Aberdeen, has been temporarily suspended. We are working to resolve the power generation issue."

The Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) North Sea development has been in production for over 20 years, first coming on stream in 1998.

The platform, serving as a development hub for other nearby discoveries, is expected to continue operating into the mid-late 2030s.

BP operates six of the seven ETAP fields; Machar, Madoes, Mirren, Mungo, Monan, and Marnock.

The non-operated Seagull field (BP ownership share 50%) will be tied back to the ETAP CPF with the first production expected in 2021. BP is also looking to develop the Skua field through the ETAP hub.