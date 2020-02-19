Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

February 19, 2020

Norwegian seismic data company Geoprovider has released its first multi-client reprocessed 3D seismic dataset in the Western Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

According to Geoprovider, the reprocessed broadband data covers 900 km2 of the Veslemøy High and reveals a working petroleum system and interesting prospects related to the 340 km2 megaclosure. 

"Strong direct hydrocarbon indicators have been confirmed using angle stacks, gathers, and multiple models. A full prospect evaluation, including advanced mud gas analysis, supports the presence of high-value targets, to feed into the new infrastructure of the Barents Sea," the company said.

Geoprovider's database now comprises over 100 000 km 2D and 900 km2 of 3D data from the Norwegian continental shelf
 

Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

(Image: Kongsberg)

Mapping in the Cloud
Inpex's Masela Block containing the Abadi gas field - Image by Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex Finds Buyers for Masela Gas


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine