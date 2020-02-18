Petrofac Lands Huge Offshore Deal with ADNOC

Petrofac Emirates, a subsidiary of the UK oilfield services company Petrofac, has signed two contracts worth $1.65 billion with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the United Arab Emirates to deliver offshore platforms and gas processing facilities.

Under one of the contracts, Petrofac Emirates will deliver and install offshore gas processing packages for ADNOC’s Dalma Gas Development Project. The work scope encompasses offshore packages at Arzanah island and surrounding offshore fields, located around 140 km off the north-west coast of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Petrofac said.

The first package, valued at $1.065 billion, is for gas processing facilities at Arzanah island. Under the terms of the 33-month lump-sum contract awarded to Petrofac, the scope of work includes inlet facilities with gas processing and compression units, power generation units, utilities, and other associated infrastructure.

For the second package, valued at $591 million, Petrofac is leading a Joint Venture with SapuraKencana HL Sdn. Bhd. Abu Dhabi. Under the terms of the 30-month lump-sum contract, the scope of work includes three new wellhead platforms, removal, and replacement of an existing topside, new pipelines, subsea umbilicals, composite and fibre optic cables.

The Dalma project is a key part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession which is central to ADNOC’s strategic objective of enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.