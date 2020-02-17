Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Stril Pioner PSV in 8-Month Charter with Equinor

February 17, 2020

Stril Pioner - Image by Sture Thorgaard - MarineTraffic
Norwegian energy company Equnor has extended the charter deal for the Stril Pioner platform supply vessel.

The LNG-powered PSV owned by Norway's Simon Mokster will start the contract in direct continuation of the current contract.

As with other charters announced last week - with Havila and Eidesvik - the Stil Pioner's new Equinor contract will have an eight-month term.

Equinor will have options to further extend the charter for the 94.9 meters long vessel delivered in 2003. 

OEDigital reported last week that Equinor had extended the charters for Eidesvik's Viking Queen and Havila's Havila Clipper platform supply vessels.

