Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Charters PSV Duo from Eidesvik, Havila

February 13, 2020

Havila Clipper - Image by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite - Pexels
Havila Clipper - Image by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite - Pexels

Norwegian energy company Equinor has chartered two platform supply vessels from compatriot offshore vessel owners Eidesvik Offshore and Havila.

Eidesvik Offshore has secured an eight-month charter for its platform supply vessel Viking Queen.

Eidesvik said Wednesday the contract would start in direct continuation of its current contract which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Equinor will have options to further extend the charter.

Separately, Havila Shipping said it had entered into a contract with Equinor for the PSV Havila Clipper.

As with Eidesvik, this contract, too, is for a firm period of 8 months.

Equinor will have four optional periods - each of 2 months - to further extend the charter for the Havlia Clipper.

Havila said the contract would begin in direct continuation of the existing contract.

Vessels Norway Europe Platform Supply Vessel

Related Offshore News

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. Image from Oceaneering.

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip
Lake Malawi - Image by Beautyness - AdobeStock

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company
People & Company News
Graph by Deloitte

Upstream Cuts 208 deals worth $156Bn in 2019
People & Company News

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Several Firms Show Interest in Barryroe, Providence Says

Several Firms Show Interest in Barryroe, Providence Says

Rystad: 2020 Biggest Year for Offshore Wind Jackets

Rystad: 2020 Biggest Year for Offshore Wind Jackets

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine