Equinor Charters PSV Duo from Eidesvik, Havila

Norwegian energy company Equinor has chartered two platform supply vessels from compatriot offshore vessel owners Eidesvik Offshore and Havila.

Eidesvik Offshore has secured an eight-month charter for its platform supply vessel Viking Queen.

Eidesvik said Wednesday the contract would start in direct continuation of its current contract which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Equinor will have options to further extend the charter.

Separately, Havila Shipping said it had entered into a contract with Equinor for the PSV Havila Clipper.

As with Eidesvik, this contract, too, is for a firm period of 8 months.

Equinor will have four optional periods - each of 2 months - to further extend the charter for the Havlia Clipper.

Havila said the contract would begin in direct continuation of the existing contract.



