TGS 'Illuminating' Mature GoM Area

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has announced a 3D Ocean Bottom Seismic imaging program over Main Pass and Viosca Knoll areas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company expects the new data will help E&P firms to fully explore the area.

TGS says that the Eastern Delta Refocus 3D OBS reprocessing project marks the next phase of imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon producing areas of Main Pass and Viosca Knoll.

"By applying advanced imaging techniques in this highly successful region, TGS will further illuminate the key subsurface structures and provide new insight into the prospectivity within the deeper Mesozoic section," TGS said Thursday.

"TGS plans to reprocess an area of approximately 2,250 square kilometers in order to provide a high-quality regional product, helping E&P companies to fully explore the new plays in this area," TGS said Thursday.

The project started in Q1 2020 with final data available in Q4 2020.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "This project has been launched following increased client interest in the area, with recent leasing of acreage and exploration plans targeting the highly prolific Norphlet play. Combined with our vast library of well information and our trusted imaging solutions, we continue to provide customers with the most comprehensive subsurface insight in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Earlier in the week, TGS reported net segment revenues of USD 232 million for Q4 2019, a growth of 23% compared to USD 188 million in Q4 2018. The strong performance was mainly driven by improved sales momentum in Latin America and North America, the company said.