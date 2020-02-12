Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips' Norway Wildcat Comes Up Dry

February 12, 2020

Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig - Image by MarineTraffic

ConocoPhillips has drilled a duster at its production license 917, in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The well 25/7-9 S was drilled about 7 kilometers northwest of the Balder field in the central part of the North Sea and 200 kilometers west of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks (the Hordaland Group). The wildcat well was drilled using the Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by Transocean. The water depth at the site is 126 meters.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Wednesday that the well encountered two thin sandstone layers of about one meter in the Hordaland Group, with very good reservoir properties and traces of petroleum. However, the well has been classified as dry.

NPD said that the wildcat well had been drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 1955 and 1899 meters below sea level. The well was terminated in the Sele Formation.

This was the second exploration well in production license 917. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.


