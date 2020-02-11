Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

February 11, 2020

Illustration; Image by karlstury - AdobeStock
Illustration; Image by karlstury - AdobeStock

Oslo-based energy market intelligence firm Rystad Energy has slashed its global oil demand forecast for 2020 by a quarter, citing the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Rystad has pointed to the fact that the coronavirus epidemic in China has triggered restrictions in the country’s public transport and air travel, both at a domestic and international level, reducing demand for oil, which has lost about a fifth of its value since the start of the year.

Providing an update on its oil demand assessment on the back of the impact of the virus, Rystad Energy said it was heavily revising its annual global oil demand growth forecast down by 25% to 820,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020.

"Our previous growth forecast, published in December, before the coronavirus outbreak, stood at 1.1 million bpd. The coronavirus’ impact on demand growth could be even wider, however, slashing growth to as low as 650,000 bpd year on year (y/y) in our worst-case scenario," Rystad said.

Chinese oil demand accounted for 13% of the global total in 2019, standing at 13.6 million bpd. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Rystad expected Chinese demand to grow by 400,000 bpd this year, including a 100,000 bpd y/y growth in jet fuel demand.

"We have now reduced our forecast for Chinese demand growth to 230,000 bpd this year, and we expect the largest negative impact to be seen in demand for jet fuel. Rystad Energy’s data show that Chinese jet fuel demand fell by 30% in January and could potentially decline by 60% in February and March," Rystad said

Energy Industry News Oil Production Asia China

Related Offshore News

Telling names: the Adriatic 1 premium jack-up - Source: Shelf Drilling

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge
Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered


Trending Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
Shipbuilding
COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine