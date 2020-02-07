Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

February 7, 2020

By lazyllama Adobe Stock
By lazyllama Adobe Stock

There were 268 offshore drilling rigs active in the world in January 2020, oilfield services giant Baker Hughes said in its monthly rig count report released Friday.

This is a slight increase compared to 266 offshore rigs actively exploring for oil and gas counted in January 2019, as Latin America and Africa added more rigs. Overall, it is a drop compared to December 2019, when the BH rig count showed 282 offshore rigs.

In the U.S. there were 21 active offshore rigs in January 2020, the same as in January 2019. Canada had 2 offshore drilling units, down from 3 active rigs in January 2019.

Internationally, so excluding the U.S. and Canada, there were 245 active offshore drilling units, down by three compared to last year's January. Below is the spread for January 2020, internationally, with last year's January count in the brackets for comparison:

In January 2020, Asia Pacific had 91 active offshore rigs (101), Middle East 58 (63), Europe 36 (31), Latin America 34 (27), Africa 26 (20).

Energy Drilling Rigs Africa Exploration Latin America

Related Offshore News

Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery
Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine