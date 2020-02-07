Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

There were 268 offshore drilling rigs active in the world in January 2020, oilfield services giant Baker Hughes said in its monthly rig count report released Friday.

This is a slight increase compared to 266 offshore rigs actively exploring for oil and gas counted in January 2019, as Latin America and Africa added more rigs. Overall, it is a drop compared to December 2019, when the BH rig count showed 282 offshore rigs.

In the U.S. there were 21 active offshore rigs in January 2020, the same as in January 2019. Canada had 2 offshore drilling units, down from 3 active rigs in January 2019.

Internationally, so excluding the U.S. and Canada, there were 245 active offshore drilling units, down by three compared to last year's January. Below is the spread for January 2020, internationally, with last year's January count in the brackets for comparison:

In January 2020, Asia Pacific had 91 active offshore rigs (101), Middle East 58 (63), Europe 36 (31), Latin America 34 (27), Africa 26 (20).