Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Surveying i3's Offshore Drilling Locations

February 7, 2020

Illustration: An offshore drilling rig in Scotland - Image by pxl.store - AdobeStock
Illustration: An offshore drilling rig in Scotland - Image by pxl.store - AdobeStock

Dutch offshore survey company Fugro has started a site survey over oil company i3 Energy's UK North Sea licenses, ahead of the planned drilling campaign later this year.

North Sea-focused oil company i3 said Friday that Fugro had started the site survey works on January 30th and is expected to conclude during February. The survey will cover areas at I3's Serenity and Liberator West's Minos High structures not covered by i3's 2019 site survey.

As previously reported,  after the 2019 drilling campaign at Serenity and Liberator in the North Sea, i3 has started preparing for mid-2020 appraisal program to delineate the fields believed to contain more than 600 million barrels P50 STOIIP.

Related: i3 Plots 2020 Drilling

According to i3, Fugro's survey will ensure that all potential drilling locations remain targetable during the company's planned 2020 drilling campaign, which remains subject to funding. 

"The survey will enable i3 to complete the necessary permitting process for further appraisal drilling on its licenses, expected to commence late summer," i3 said.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy said: "The team is very much looking forward to conducting a high-impact drilling campaign starting in late summer, and the ongoing site survey being conducted by Fugro will ensure we have the data required to appraise anywhere within the mapped extents of Serenity or Liberator."

Drilling Geoscience North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Exploration Geophysics Seismic

Related Offshore News

Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery
Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine