McDermott Wins Ruby SURF and T&I Scopes

US-based services firm McDermott International announced on Wednesday it has been awarded a contract by BHP to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I), pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby Project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

McDermott did not reveal the contract value, but said it is "large", worth between $50 million and $250 million.

The Ruby Field resides in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad & Tobago, approximately 45 kilometers off the northeastern coast of Trinidad.

Engineering and Project Management of the project will be performed in Houston with engineering support from McDermott's Mexico City office. McDermott's DLV 2000 is scheduled to transport and install the flowlines and platform.

The project will begin immediately with completion projected in August 2020. The contract award will be reflected in McDermott's fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. "The combination of heavy lift and pipelay capabilities of McDermott's Derrick Lay Vessel (DLV) 2000 are best suited for this project as it can efficiently transport and install both the flowlines and platform."

McDermott executed a similar installation scope for the BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT) Angelin project last year. It also was awarded a contract in January of 2019 by BPTT for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Cassia Compression Platform, located 56 kilometers southeast off the coast of Trinidad.