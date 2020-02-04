Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa Shines in Offshore Segment

February 4, 2020

Image: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Commercial activity increased significantly in the offshore segment, with order intake in the last twelve months doubling to 3,343 MW, said Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy(SGRE)

Of that figure, 1,279 MW were signed in the first quarter of FY2020 (October 2019 - December 2019).

"Siemens Gamesa is the clear leader in this segment, with a pipeline of projects totaling 9.6 GW," the Spanish-based engineering company said in a press release.

Offshore turbine orders jumped to a value of €1.55bn during the first quarter, on account of the contract signings of orders as diverse as the 376MW Formosa 2 project in the Taiwan Strat, via the 88MW order for the floating Hywind Tampen array in Norway’s part of the North Sea, to the 383MW Fryslan project in the Ijsselmeer artificial lake in the Netherlands.

Onshore also registered very positive commercial activity, with order intake up 8.1% to 2.6 GW. China (18%) and Canada (16%) were the main sources of orders in the quarter. Moreover, almost half of orders were for the new models of turbines over 4 MW.

As evidenced by the order intake and backlog figures, demand for wind power is higher than ever. The GWEC estimates that global wind power installations will rise from 51 GW per year in 2018 to 130 GW per year in 2040.

