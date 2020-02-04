Sonardyne Acquires 2G Robotics

UK-based marine technology company Sonardyne International announced it has acquired Canadian underwater imaging and inspection specialist 2G Robotics.

2G Robotics will join the Sonardyne group of companies, while remaining an independent business and brand, continuing to serve its customer base in unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). 2G Robotics’ founder Jason Gillham will continue to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer.

The acquisition of 2G Robotics is the latest step in Sonardyne’s long-term growth strategy and follows the acquisition of Danish survey software company EIVA last year.

John Ramsden, Sonardyne’s managing director, said, “2G Robotics has a dedicated research team and well developed product and service lines, with scope for growth. As an independent company, their offering is complementary to the growing range of products and services our wider group of companies provides to the marine sector.”

Gillham added, “Sonardyne is a great fit for us, with their existing global reach. We look forward to growing with their support and working with our new partners.”

Ontario-based 2G Robotics was founded in 2007, and will continue to operate from its current location. The terms of the acquisition, which was for the business and assets of 2G Robotics Inc., were not disclosed.