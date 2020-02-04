Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC Orders Tata Steel Pipes for North Sea Projects

February 4, 2020

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has awarded steel producer Tata Steel three separate contracts in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The scope of work includes the provision of a High-Frequency Induction (HFI) line pipe for carrier application and both spool and pipe-in-pipe systems. The HFI line pipe will be manufactured in Tata Steel’s Hartlepool 20” pipe mill and will be installed by TechnipFMC.

The three different projects span from the northern section of the North Sea to the central part of the North Sea. 

Two of the three will see Tata Steel provide more than 16 kilometers of 10” carrier pipes, with three-layer polypropylene coating for anti-corrosion and mechanical protection, including weld on pads to allow fitting of sacrificial bracelet anodes. The third project requires several kilometers of 14” carrier pipes and 10” spool pipes.

Tata Steel did not provide the financial details of the deal.

According to Tata Steel, the company has so far has supplied more than one million tonnes of pipeline for oil and gas projects in the North Sea for more than 20 years - including in excess of 500,000 meters of reel installed pipe and more than £250 million invested in subcontracts for North Sea projects.

Subsea Pipelines Europe

