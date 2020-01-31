Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Posts $6.6B 4Q Loss on Impairments

January 31, 2020

Chevron's Big Foot platform in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Businesswire)
Chevron's Big Foot platform in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Businesswire)

U.S. oil major Chevron slumped to a $6.6 billion quarterly loss compared to 4Q 2019 $3.7 billion profit, citing previously announced impairments on several projects.

"Included in the [4Q 2019] were previously announced upstream impairments and write-offs totaling $10.4 billion associated with Appalachia shale, Kitimat LNG, Big Foot, and other projects,” Chevron said.

The company also recognized a $1.2 billion gain on the sale of the U.K. Central North Sea assets in the fourth quarter. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 by $256 million.

Full-year 2019 earnings were $2.9 billion ($1.54 per share - diluted), compared with $14.8 billion ($7.74 per share - diluted) in 2018.
Chevron's worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.08 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2019, unchanged from a year ago. 

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production for the full year 2019 was 3.06 million barrels per day, an increase of over 4 percent from 2.93 million barrels per day from the prior year. This is the first time in the company’s history that annual production exceeded 3 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, according to Chevron.

People Industry News Activity Production North America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine