Van Oord Takes Part in Estonian Offshore Wind Farm Project

Dutch offshore installation company and Estonian wind farm developer Saare Wind Energy have teamed up to develop the Saaremaa offshore wind farm in Estonia's part of the Baltic sea.

Saare Wind Energy started the development of the project in 2015 on the basis of a thorough analysis and ample spatial planning.

The next phase in the development process includes the start of the Environmental Impact Assessment which will be initiated after receiving a positive decision from the Estonian authorities.

Van Oord, an experienced offshore wind contractor from the Netherlands, has been involved in several early developments.

"The parties are convinced that the combined knowledge base will facilitate the successful development of the project. The discussions that lead to the agreement were supported by the Estonian Investment Agency, which demonstrates the commitment of the Estonian authorities with respect to renewable developments," Van Oord said in a statement.

According to Van Oord, the Saaremaa site offers an excellent opportunity for the construction of an offshore wind farm because of its location in the Baltic Sea in relation to the main wind direction.

"The offshore wind farm can act as a foothold for the development of an international Baltic Grid. The Saaremaa offshore wind farm is one of the parks under development in Estonia. Van Oord and Saare Wind Energy look forward to intensifying the cooperation with local and national Estonian stakeholders as this is a precondition for the upcoming permit process and the subsequent construction of the project," Van Oord said.