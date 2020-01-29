Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Neptune Energy to Make Oil Discoveries and Bring Them Online Faster Using Digital Tech

January 29, 2020

Illustration - File Photo: Neptune
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy plans to speed up the process of making a discovery, cut exploration costs, and bring the oil finds online faster using a new digital subsurface program that will 

Neptune said the program's aim is to discover hydrocarbons 70% faster, reduce exploration costs and bring discoveries into production up to three years earlier than current industry standards permit.

"Neptune is working with a range of partners and vendors to develop new tools to scan and interpret vast quantities of seismic data, significantly reducing the time spent by geoscientists on administrative work and preparation, and providing them with data-informed insights they can use to identify hydrocarbons more efficiently and with more certainty, reducing the likelihood of drilling a dry well," Neptune said.

The company is testing new digital workstations provided by Cegal, hosted on Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure that would make use of technology from Bluware which enables artificial intelligence and machine learning to interpret huge volumes of data.

"This would create a global data hub and a platform for Neptune’s teams around the world to collaborate and access, share and analyze vast quantities of geological data, enabling them to pool their resources and experience," Neptune added.

Neptune’s VP Exploration & Development, Gro Haatvedt, said: “Exploration and drilling is an important part of our strategy to grow our business in key geographies, yet it is expensive and time-consuming. Vast amounts of data, often stuck in multiple silos around the world, must be reviewed and interpreted before a single well can be drilled. At the same time, we employ incredibly intelligent geoscientists and exploration teams who have to spend much of their time on administrative work. Our digital subsurface approach will provide tools and platforms for our teams to access data quickly, allowing them to focus their time on delivering insights and results.”

Neptune’s Chief Information Officer, Kaveh Pourteymour, added: “Our goal is to make use of digital technologies to find and produce oil and gas faster, with more certainty and safely. If we can provide better intelligence and insights on where hydrocarbons reside, we can accelerate their discovery and production and reduce the cost of exploration. We aim to be an employer of choice and we believe we are providing an exciting, dynamic environment for geoscientists and exploration experts to make best use of their skills and experience.”

GeoCloud workstations are already in use by Neptune’s teams today. The results of the proof of concept will help inform the next steps of the company’s global cloud strategy, Neptune said.

