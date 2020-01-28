Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seven Ichthys Contracts for Halliburton

January 28, 2020

The Ichthys project’s central processing facility – Ichthys Explorer (File photo: Inpex)
The Ichthys project’s central processing facility – Ichthys Explorer (File photo: Inpex)

Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex has awarded seven contracts to oilfield services giant Halliburton. The contracts are related to services at Inpex's Ichthys development offshore Australia.

Halliburton said Tuesday that the seven contracts are for drilling and completion services for the next phase of field development of the INPEX-operated Ichthys project.

The well development campaign is due to start in March 2020 and will continue for an estimated 3-year term. 

The contracts awarded include directional drilling, logging while drilling, surface data logging, drilling and completions fluids, cementing, liner hangers, coring and well completions services.

“We are excited to win this work and to collaborate with INPEX to deliver our extensive drilling and completions services in addition to our digital capabilities in the strategically significant Browse Basin,” said Jason Jeow, vice president of the Australasia region for Halliburton.

Halliburton’s Western Australian facilities in Jandakot and Broome will support the project. 

"The Company expects to hire locally at its Broome facility to support the contract," Halliburton said, without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

Located about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia and 820 kilometers southwest of Darwin, the Ichthys field covers an area of around 800 square kilometers in water averaging depths of around 250 meters. The Ichthys field is estimated to contain more than 12 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of condensate.

Drilling Engineering Activity Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine