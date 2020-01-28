Seven Ichthys Contracts for Halliburton

Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex has awarded seven contracts to oilfield services giant Halliburton. The contracts are related to services at Inpex's Ichthys development offshore Australia.

Halliburton said Tuesday that the seven contracts are for drilling and completion services for the next phase of field development of the INPEX-operated Ichthys project.

The well development campaign is due to start in March 2020 and will continue for an estimated 3-year term.

The contracts awarded include directional drilling, logging while drilling, surface data logging, drilling and completions fluids, cementing, liner hangers, coring and well completions services.

“We are excited to win this work and to collaborate with INPEX to deliver our extensive drilling and completions services in addition to our digital capabilities in the strategically significant Browse Basin,” said Jason Jeow, vice president of the Australasia region for Halliburton.

Halliburton’s Western Australian facilities in Jandakot and Broome will support the project.

"The Company expects to hire locally at its Broome facility to support the contract," Halliburton said, without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

Located about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia and 820 kilometers southwest of Darwin, the Ichthys field covers an area of around 800 square kilometers in water averaging depths of around 250 meters. The Ichthys field is estimated to contain more than 12 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of condensate.