TenneT Signs 5yr Contract with LR

The maritime classification society Lloyd's Register Group Limited (LR) has secured a significant contract win with the European electricity transmission system operator TenneT.



The five-year contract covers inspection and assurance services during the erection and commissioning phases of three North Sea converter platforms, with construction sites based among other in Spain, Norway and Turkey.



The contract includes services on the TenneT FAST project (Framework Agreement for Site Supervision at Yards for TenneT) such as detailed site supervision and vendor assurance and performance during the construction and commissioning of the platforms.



Previous work completed by Lloyd’s Register includes 2nd and 3rd party assessments, yard assessments, risk assessments and certification of various platforms, design appraisal and certification of offshore converter platforms for offshore wind farms.



Fotis Kampouris, Acting Inspection Services Director at Lloyd’s Register said: “We’re delighted to be able to continue working with TenneT, building on our existing working relationship. Our work to date with TenneT has always been a smooth, effective and collaborative process and we’re sure this next project will be the same.”



Headquartered in the Netherlands, TenneT provides a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity to over 41 million people.