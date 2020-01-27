Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SeaBird Clinches Two OBN Surveys in W. Africa

January 27, 2020

Eagle Explorer - Image by SeaBird Exploration
Eagle Explorer - Image by SeaBird Exploration

Norwegian marine seismic acquisition company SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for the provision of source vessel services.

The letter of award follows SeaBirds November 2019 announcement when the company said it had received a letter of intent for the exclusive provision of source vessel services for an OBN survey in the Eastern Hemisphere.   

In a statement on Monday, SeaBird said that the letter of award was received for two OBN surveys to be carried out in West Africa, with an expected total duration of about 80 days.  SeaBird did not say who the client was.

The first survey is expected to start in April 2020 and the second survey will follow immediately after. SeaBird will use the Eagle Explorer vessel for both surveys. 

The Eagle Explorer vessel joined the SeaBird fleet in 2018. It was previously owned by CGG under the Geowave Voyager name. The vessel can operate worldwide as either a 3D, 2D or Source vessel.

Vessels Geoscience Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine