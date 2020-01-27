SeaBird Clinches Two OBN Surveys in W. Africa

Norwegian marine seismic acquisition company SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for the provision of source vessel services.

The letter of award follows SeaBirds November 2019 announcement when the company said it had received a letter of intent for the exclusive provision of source vessel services for an OBN survey in the Eastern Hemisphere.

In a statement on Monday, SeaBird said that the letter of award was received for two OBN surveys to be carried out in West Africa, with an expected total duration of about 80 days. SeaBird did not say who the client was.

The first survey is expected to start in April 2020 and the second survey will follow immediately after. SeaBird will use the Eagle Explorer vessel for both surveys.

The Eagle Explorer vessel joined the SeaBird fleet in 2018. It was previously owned by CGG under the Geowave Voyager name. The vessel can operate worldwide as either a 3D, 2D or Source vessel.