Prysmian's Umbilicals for Petrobras' Mero 1

January 27, 2020

Offshore cable specialist Prysmian has been selected to supply steel tube umbilicals for Petrobras' operated Mero offshore oil field in Brazil.

Prysmian will supply its steel tube umbilicals for the Mero 1 ultra-deep-water development. The contract includes the supply of approximately 60 km of Steel Tube Umbilicals consisting of 9 and 12 functions 1/2“ diameter 10kpsi super duplex steel tubes that will be manufactured in Prysmian's production unit in Vila Velha.

"The Mero 1 project is a true milestone in the technological development of the Oil & Gas industry in Brazil, as it is the first project in the region to use Steel Tube Umbilicals," Prysmian said in a statement.

The Mero 1 development will consist of up to 17 wells and a MODEC-supplied FPSO, located roughly 180 km offshore Rio de Janeiro in the pre-salt area of the Santos basin at a water depth of approximately 2,000 m below sea level with oil production due to start in 2021.

Petrobras is the operator of the project with a 40% interest. Other partners are Shell Brasil (20%), Total (20%), CNPC (10%), and CNOOC Ltd. (10%).  

Read more:  

Mero Field E&P Procurement Heating Up Market

Equipment Subsea Production South America Brazil

