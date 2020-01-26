MHI Vestas Installs 9.5MW Offshore Wind Turbine

Wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) has installed a prototype of its V174 offshore wind turbine at the Osterild National test center in Denmark.



The 9.5MW unit will be now be put through a “robust test program ... to thoroughly monitor the reliability and performance output of the company’s flagship offshore wind turbine”, MHI Vestas said.



“The construction of the V174-9.5 MW prototype at Østerild is a much-needed signal that Denmark aims to retain leadership in the wind sector’s industrial testing and verification programs,” said MHI Vestas CTO, Torben Hvid Larsen. “Now, with our latest flagship turbine constructed, we look forward to putting the turbine through its paces ahead of our first commercial projects.”



With limited design changes, the V174-9.5 MW prototype builds on the proven V164 platform, generating more energy from lower wind speeds. With 85-meter blades, the turbine has a tip height of 197 meters. One V174-9.5 MW turbine will be able to provide power to an equivalent of 9000 UK households.



The 934 MW order pipeline for the V174-9.5 MW turbine comprises projects throughout Europe and Asia Pacific, with the first units scheduled for commercial installation as part of the German offshore wind projects, Baltic Eagle and Arcadis Ost 1, in 2022.



MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%.