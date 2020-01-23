Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SAExploration Wins $42M of New Projects

January 23, 2020

Image: SAExploration

Houston-based  global seismic services company SAExploration Holdings announced two new projects in offshore West Africa.  

The projects are valued at approximately $42 million in the aggregate and are scheduled to occur primarily during the 2nd quarter of 2020 and last approximately 71 days.  

Services to be provided will include 3D/4D data acquisition utilizing autonomous ROV-deployed nodal recording technology in water depths up to 1,700 meters.

In addition, as previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2020, SAE recently sold certain Alaska North Slope seismic library datasets to a third party and has used $14.5 million of the net proceeds of the sale to reduce indebtedness under its credit facility.

Michael Faust, Chairman, President and CEO of SAE, said, “We are very pleased to be awarded these projects, which is further evidence of our customers’ confidence in our ability to deliver high quality datasets in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.  A high priority for us is to improve our balance sheet.  The sale of non-core assets to reduce debt has been an important tool to deliver on that priority.”

SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation, and logistical support services throughout North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

