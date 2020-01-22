Tekmar Secures Kriegers Flak Deal

Tekmar Energy, the provider of sub-sea cable protection systems for the renewable energy industry, has secured two contracts awards for the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.



"Tekmar Group is delighted to announce contract awards from Global Marine Group and JDR Cables for the supply of TekLink cable protection systems and cable hang-off assemblies for Danish Krieger’s Flak Offshore Wind Farm (DKF)," said a press release.



DKF is a 600 MW wind farm under construction in the Baltic sea. Once in full production it will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and increase the country’s yearly electricity production from wind by 18%, powering roughly 600,000 homes.



Tekmar Energy has been selected by Global Marine Group to supply 150 patented TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems to protect the subsea array cables as they interact with the monopile foundations from the seabed to surface.



Additionally, Tekmar Energy has been chosen by JDR Cables to supply 151 patented sealed hang-off clamps to secure the cables at the top of the foundations.



Russell Edmondson, Managing Director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are pleased to be working with Global Marine Group and JDR Cables on DKF. All three companies have bases in the North East of England, so this project is a great showcase for the UK supply chain and its leading position in the delivery and installation of subsea array cable systems”.