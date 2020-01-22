Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar Secures Kriegers Flak Deal

January 22, 2020

Image: Tekmar Group
Image: Tekmar Group

Tekmar Energy, the provider of sub-sea cable protection systems for the renewable energy industry, has secured two contracts awards for the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.

"Tekmar Group is delighted to announce contract awards from Global Marine Group and JDR Cables for the supply of TekLink cable protection systems and cable hang-off assemblies for Danish Krieger’s Flak Offshore Wind Farm (DKF)," said a press release.

DKF is a 600 MW wind farm under construction in the Baltic sea. Once in full production it will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and increase the country’s yearly electricity production from wind by 18%, powering roughly 600,000 homes.

Tekmar Energy has been selected by Global Marine Group to supply 150 patented TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems to protect the subsea array cables as they interact with the monopile foundations from the seabed to surface.

Additionally, Tekmar Energy has been chosen by JDR Cables to supply 151 patented sealed hang-off clamps to secure the cables at the top of the foundations.

Russell Edmondson, Managing Director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are pleased to be working with Global Marine Group and JDR Cables on DKF. All three companies have bases in the North East of England, so this project is a great showcase for the UK supply chain and its leading position in the delivery and installation of subsea array cable systems”.

Wind Power Subsea Offshore Wind Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails
(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine