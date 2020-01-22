Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Orsted Opens Borssele 1&2 O&M Base

January 22, 2020

Image: Orsted
Image: Orsted

The global leader in offshore wind Ørsted has opened the operations & maintenance (O&M) base for the Borssele 1 + 2 offshore wind farm in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The opening was organized together with Energy Port Zeeland.

All construction work and maintenance will be coordinated from the new base, which is located in Vlissingen-Buitenhaven at the North Sea Port. Borssele 1 + 2 will be operational at the end of this year.

The maintenance location was officially opened by deputy Jo-Annes de Bat of Zeeland, alderman John de Jonge van Vlissingen, CEO Daan Schalck of North Sea Port, director Erik de Bruyn of Cordeel Netherlands and director Steven Engels of Ørsted Netherlands.

The 752MW Borssele 1 + 2 wind farm will comprise 94 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines located 22 kilometers from the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland.

Activities that will be coordinated from the base include construction and offshore maintenance management, preparation and loading of crew transfer vessels and small mechanical works.

Wind Power Offshore Wind Maintenance & Repair Operations

