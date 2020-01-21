Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Wrap Up Sea Seep Hunting Study

January 21, 2020

Image: Fugro
Image: Fugro

Geophysical services provider Fugro and the Colombian Maritime Authority (DIMAR) have completed a joint environmental seep hunting study to help assess the country’s resource potential in the Caribbean Sea.

The study involved shallow water seabed sediment coring, geochemical analyses, and seabed heat flow measurements. Fugro also provided classroom and vessel-based training to DIMAR personnel.

“This project and training were carried out to support DIMAR’s strategic objectives, including developing the skills of our personnel, and producing technical and scientific information to support Colombia’s maritime authority,” stated Petty Officer First Class Luis Olarte, project manager for DIMAR.

The field program was conducted in two phases onboard DIMAR’s new multipurpose hydrographic vessel, the ARC Roncador. Fugro mobilized specialized equipment for the testing, including two self-contained laboratories and a state-of-the-art heat flow probe.

The ability to perform preliminary geochemical analyses at sea is unique to Fugro and results in the rapid identification of high-potential cores. This service can significantly reduce project delivery schedules: on this DIMAR project, our offshore analyses shortened the project by approximately 2 months.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to have partnered with DIMAR and provided training to their personnel in our areas of expertise,” said Dr Jim Gharib, Fugro’s Global Manager for Seep Hunting and Geochemical Exploration.

Jim added: “Operations were carried out safely and successfully, and Fugro appreciates this opportunity to create a partnership with DIMAR and to demonstrate our commitment to Colombian scientific and business objectives now and in the future.”

Geophysics Research Survey Seabed

