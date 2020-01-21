Bad Weather Delays Byron GoM Well

Byron Energy will put off a planned drilling operation in the Gulf of Mexico, as bad weather has hampered the rig move.

Providing an update on its planned South Marsh Island F4 well, Byron said Tuesday it had been advised by the drilling contractor Enterprise Offshore Drilling that the EOD 264 jack-up could not be safely towed from its current location due to weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.

Byron said: "Weather forecasts indicate the possibility of moving the rig later this week. Byron's drilling contract does not begin until the rig is under tow to SM71 [platform].

Per Byron's statements, the SM71 F4 well is designed to test the highly productive D5 Sand outboard of the main D5 field area on SM71 where the Fl and F3 wells have combined to produce 1.83 million barrels of oil and 2.6 billion cubic feet of gas since production began in March of 2018.

If successful, the F4 well would extend and prove up additional reserves in the Upper D5 Sand reservoir. If the 5M71 F4 is not successful, the upper portion of the wellbore can be used for the SM71 F5 or another well; costs of which would be partially recouped from other participating parties in the future well.



