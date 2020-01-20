Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall, TuuliWatti to Balance Finnish Wind

January 20, 2020

Image: Vattenfall
Image: Vattenfall

European energy company Vattenfall has signed a five-year energy services agreement with the largest Finnish wind power producer TuuliWatti that includes the latter’s total wind power production in Finland.

The agreement, which started on 1 January, entails forecasting, trading and balancing services for TuuliWatti’s total wind power production in Finland.

Currently, the company’s wind power portfolio has an installed capacity of 441 MW and annual production of approximately 1,3 TWh, which equals to 20% of Finland’s annual wind production in 2019.

“The agreement with TuuliWatti is fully in line with Vattenfall’s ambition to become a leading provider of renewable energy services to corporate customers in Europe. This deal is an excellent match to our existing portfolio and a major step for Vattenfall to enter into the Finnish energy services wind power market,” said Johan Hagsten, Vattenfall’s Nordic Origination Director at Business Area Markets.

Vattenfall is offering a full range of energy services for producers and large consumers of renewable electricity in all Nordic and North-European countries. By this, Vattenfall is helping customers to exploit the benefits of the electricity market taking on the risk profile that they want.

“Vattenfall offered the most cost-efficient solution to handle our wind production imbalance risk. The agreement also includes a new completed wind farm ‘Ii Viinamäki’, which was the first non-subsided wind investment in Finland,” said Tuomas Candelin-Palmqvist, Director at TuuliWatti.

Wind Power Renewable Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery
(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine