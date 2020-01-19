Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scotland to Launch Offshore Wind Leasing

January 19, 2020

Image: Crown Estate Scotland
Image: Crown Estate Scotland

2020 will see the launch of the first offshore wind leasing round in Scotland for a decade, and the first by Crown Estate Scotland. It presents a significant opportunity to match Scotland’s ambitious Net Zero targets with practical action.

Colin Palmer, Director of Marine for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “Scotland has a unique potential when it comes to offshore wind, and we are committed to doing all we can to unlock that opportunity.

“As well as the environmental benefits of clean, green, energy, offshore wind also offers a fantastic opportunity for economic development in communities across Scotland. ScotWind Leasing will present Scotland as an attractive destination for the significant investment needed to deliver the scale of offshore wind projects we want to see.”

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: “The measures agreed with Crown Estate Scotland will help to release more of those economic benefits for the Scottish economy and ensure that the Scottish-based supply chain is considered when tendering for work or making long-term conditions.”

ScotWind Leasing is planned to launch in Spring 2020.

As part of future applications to ScotWind Leasing, developers will provide a Supply Chain Development Statement laying out the anticipated level and location of supply chain impact from each phase of their proposed project. These commitments will then be formally incorporated in to each ScotWind agreement and updated throughout the project development as plans become more defined.

The Statement will be provided by developers alongside any initial application for seabed rights and will be shared with public sector partners including the Scottish Government and enterprise agencies.

This mechanism will provide increased openness and transparency from the start of a project for developers, government and enterprise agencies to help identify joint opportunities and develop supply chain networks. It also provides developers with a clear route to demonstrate their progress on the industry’s stated supply chain ambitions.

Applicants will make a commitment to developing their projects in a way which supports supply chain growth and proactively engages with suppliers both in their locality and around Scotland.

Government Update Government Update Wind Power Offshore Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine