Norway's December Oil Output Beats Forecast

Norway's oil production rose in December from the previous month, beating official forecast by 12.7% as the ramp-up of a major new field continued, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.



Output from the giant Johan Sverdrup, which came on stream in late October, helped lift Norway's December crude output by 4.3% from November and 17% year-on-year.



Daily natural gas output rose by 3.2% month-on-month, lifting the overall monthly output to 10.7 billion cubic meters and exceding the industry regulator's forecast by 0.7%.

