Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor OK to Use Island Wellserver for LWI

January 17, 2020

Island Wellserver - Image by Ashley Hunn - MarineTraffic
Island Wellserver - Image by Ashley Hunn - MarineTraffic

Norway's Equinor has obtained regulatory consent to use the Island Wellserver vessel.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway gave the oil company its approval to use the well intervention vessel in Norway in 2020.

The consent applies to the use of Island Wellserver for light well intervention on fields in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea.

Light well intervention vessels are used to increase recovery from the offshore oil fields. Light well intervention vessels are connected to a well with the aid of a toolbox lowered to the seabed. The vessels can carry out logging and wireline operations, but not drill. During LWI, downhole equipment is remotely operated via a wireline from the surface and – unlike rigs – without a riser.

The Island Wellserver well intervention vessel is owned by Island Offshore. It was built in 2008. 

The vessel has been working for Equinor - formerly known as Statoil - since April 2009, and was awarded a new contract with Equinor in March 2019. By March 2019, the Island Wellserver had carried out more than 250 well interventions.


Vessels Subsea Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine